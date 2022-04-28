Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Billboard in Times Square Goes Viral

✖





Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett may be over, but a promotional billboard for the show is still making waves on social media. Disney partnered with Industrial Light and Magic and LG's OED Space to create a one-of-a-kind billboard experience for Star Wars fans, and the millions of people who pass through Midtown Manhattan, NYC, everyday. As you can see below, OLED has released a video showcasing how this amazing Book of Boba Fett billboard display was created. Star Wars' iconic bounty hunter has never looked better!

As you can see above, OLED uses LG's video screen technology in combination with the visual effects wizardry, to turn a giant cube made of LED screens atop a platform into a 3D, photo-real depiction of Boba Fett surveying the crowd of Times Square, before taking a seat on his throne – which retracts back into the cube before it turns all black. What follows is an ad for LG TV screens – which, we must say, is an effective sell after seeing the impressive finished product of this Boba Fett display.

Some fans are already reacting to the Boba Fett Billboard with jokes and snark – the easiest (funniest?) being that Boba Fett is getting more screen time in this display than he did in the actual Book of Boba Fett series. The Book of Boba Fett's decision to devote significant portions of its time to characters like The Mandalorian (Din Djarin) and Baby Yoda (Grogu) will forever remain divisive. For our money, however, this billboard display certainly is a useful reminder of just how badass and cool Boba Fett can be.

At the moment, Boba Fett's status in the Star Wars franchise is unclear. His limited series seems to have been just that, but the character can show up anywhere in the Star Wars TV Universe from The Mandalorian Season 3 to Ahsoka Tano's series, to whatever comes next.

Here's the official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett:

"The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

Check out Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett when it premieres on May 4th.