The Book of Boba Fett TV Spot Teases Star Wars Event “You Won’t Want to Miss”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5, “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian.” The Book of Boba Fett is a Star Wars event “you won’t want to miss,” touts an action-packed TV spot for the Disney+ Original series. Spinning out of The Mandalorian Season 2, the bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returns to the galaxy far, far away as Daimyo Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) takes over Jabba the Hutt’s empire on Tatooine. Needing muscle to target the insidious Pyke Syndicate, mob boss Boba and Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) recruit the disavowed Mandalorian, Wookie bounty hunter Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones), and Drash’s (Sophie Thatcher) droid-modded street gang. House Fett is going to war.

As Boba points out in Chapter 4, “Power hates a vacuum.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After seizing Jabba’s throne from majordomo Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood) and warding off Hutt’s crime lord cousins, The Twins, Mos Espa is Fett territory. It’s under threat from a feud with the Pykes, the interloper spice cartel with ties to the takeover of Mandalore.

“There is a power vacuum because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist,” The Book of Boba Fett creator Jon Favreau told Empire Magazine. “You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine — and Hutt Space in general — and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

After meeting with captains representing the Trandoshan, Klatooinian, and Aqualish crime families of Tatooine, Lord Fett proposes an offer:”I will fight these battles alone. I will vanquish these interlopers who threaten our planet. I will make the streets safe again.”

“All I ask in return,” the bounty hunter turned crime boss tells the families, “is that you remain neutral if the Pyke Syndicate approaches you to betray me.”

“Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces,” Favreau told Empire. “He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

Just two chapters of The Book of Boba Fett remain. New episodes premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.