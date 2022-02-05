The Mandalorian Returns in The Book of Boba Fett Images

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returns in newly released images from The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5, “Return of the Mandalorian.” In the interlude to Daimyo Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Master Assassin Fennec Shand’s (Ming-Na Wen) imminent war with the criminal Pyke Syndicate, the armored bounty hunter is a Mando no more: for the sin of removing his helmet, Djarin is excommunicated from his clan of The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Paz Vizsla (Jon Favreau and Tait Fletcher). Wielding the powerful Darksaber won from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in battle and piloting a speedy Naboo N-1 starfighter restored by Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), Djarin joins Fett’s fight in the coming war for Tatooine.

Following his return in what Boba Fett‘s cast and crew have described as The Mandalorian 2.5, Din Djarin goes his own Way in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. In the new season expected to premiere later in 2022 on Disney+, Djarin is without the Beskar spear gifted to him by the Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), without his original gunship destroyed by Gideon’s Imperial Cruiser, without his tribe, and without Grogu, the Force-powerful Foundling turned Padawan of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill and Graham Hamilton).



See the new images from The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian” in the gallery below. The first season finale premieres Wednesday, February 9, on Disney+.

