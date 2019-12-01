Star Wars: Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo from Her Mandalorian Episode

Not only did the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian drop on Disney+ yesterday, but it also served as the show’s first episode directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, the actor best known for playing Clarie Dearing in Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Howard, whose father Ron Howard helmed Solo: A Star Wars Story, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself directing Gina Carano, who made her debut as Cara Dune in the new episode, titled “Sanctuary.”

“Welcome to Sanctuary 💙 Directing Chapter Four of @themandalorian was a wild adventure — you can stream it now on @disneyplus,” Howard wrote.

“Thank you for being you. One of a kind,” Carano replied.

Many others commented on the post, too:

“Incredible work,” Frozen 2‘s Josh Gad wrote.

“Such a fun and special experience to be directed by you. Congrats Bryce,” Julia Jones (Omera) commented.

“Congrats @brycedhoward! Only thing better than watching new Star Wars is seeing your name on it,” MTV’s Josh Horowitz added.

In addition to Howard, other episodes of The Mandalorian will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Chi), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones, Better Call Saul), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows), who is also voicing IG-11 on the show.

The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular character who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Ming-Na Wen, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first four episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.