Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Praises Rian Johnson’s Knives Out

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently playing in theaters everywhere, but one of the film’s cast members is currently plugging another new movie: Knives Out. Joonas Suotamo is the Finnish actor and former professional basketball player who took over as Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise once Peter Mayhew retired after Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Suotamo portrayed the beloved Wookiee in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and now Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which means he previously worked with director Rian Johnson. Johnson is perhaps best known for helming The Last Jedi, but his latest film has been a major talking point on social media since its release back in November. Knives Out is the new whodunnit featuring a star-studded cast, and Suotamo recently took to Twitter to praise the film.

I loved my friend @rianjohnson‘s new film Knives Out, but what’s up with @ChrisEvans‘s sweater? I thought I was the only actor wearing a fuzzy costume who you wanted to direct, Rian? Should we have some sort of challenge to determine the fuzziest actor? 😇 The game is afoot! pic.twitter.com/u0ZnpLxCKB — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 4, 2020

“I loved my friend @rianjohnson’s new film Knives Out, but what’s up with @ChrisEvans’s sweater? I thought I was the only actor wearing a fuzzy costume who you wanted to direct, Rian? Should we have some sort of challenge to determine the fuzziest actor? 😇 The game is afoot,” Suotamo wrote.

“We will always let the Wookiee win, Joonas. ❤️,” Johnson replied.

“That news is sweater-level comforting, Rian. 😀,” Suotamo wrote back.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Knives Out are both currently playing in theaters.