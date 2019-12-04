Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Breaks Down the Making of The Last Jedi Throne Room Fight in New Video

The making of major blockbuster movies is something that has kept fans entertained for decades. So much so that the making of the original Star Wars movies from forty years ago remains something fans talk about, dissect, and watch even to this day. To that end, the making of the latest films in that franchise from a galaxy far, far away is still a topic of conversation, just as much as the actual content of the films themselves. Ahead of the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, franchise star Daisy Ridley sat down to offer some commentary about one fan favorite scene from the previous film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Sitting down with British GQ, in a video you can watch above, Ridley goes through the entire sequence, pausing to offer both funny and insightful musings about the making of this scene, which quickly became a meme of its own after release.

“I have only seen this film once and it was two years ago at a premiere,” the actress said as the video begins.

In the sequence, Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren battle the Praetorian Guards in Snoke‘s throne room with Ridley noting how much work the stuntmen put in because of their restrictive costumes. The pair dispatch them in unique and very Star Wars ways while also doing a lot of damage to the entire place, which nearly burns to the ground around them.

“The whole set was built. Everything looked as is in this scene,” she said, later revealing another tidbit. “All the fire stuff happens at once, all the special effects guys rig everything up so it has to be good timing.”

Ridley also had high praise for her co-star Andy Serkis, who spends much of the scene as a blathering villain before slumping his way into two pieces on the floor.

“Snoke is played by Andy Serkis in this, but obviously his face was CGI’d. So Andy was there doing all the talky, talky, talky, and there was a man who is very tall, who was the height of Snoke, who had to sit in for reference shots of the VFX stuff, and then Andy would still be next door, out of shot doing the speak, speakey….In a general way, watching Andy Serkis work is so amazing because he’s doing all the acting but he obviously has all these dots all over his face and something that’s basically blinding him. It’s really unbelievable.”

Ridley also made sure to address the filming style for the scene, since it utilizes longer takes in attempts to showcase the action without any breaks and in a fluid manner.

“This fight did take quite a long time and there’s one specific shot where there’s a dolly that goes through Adam doing his bit and then it comes back to me and then goes back to him that we did do 25 takes of. So when we got it, we high-fived and Adam carried me around in a fireman hold.”

