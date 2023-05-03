Star Wars Day 2023: Black Series and Vintage Collection Pre-Orders and Exclusive Reveals

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2023 is almost here, and Hasbro will be launching plenty of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures and roleplay items for the event. ComicBook.com is exclusively revealing three of these items, but there will be lots more where that came from. To make things easier, we're compiling all of Hasbro's Star Wars Day drops right here complete with information regarding where and when they can be pre-ordered. You'll also find a gallery of images.

We'll start with our exclusive reveals, which include The Black Series Axe Woves Electronic Helmet as it appeared in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and The Black Series Mandalorian (Glavis Ringworld), and Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker and Grogu set inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. Highlights of these releases can be found below along with retailer links, which won't be active until after the launch. Additional links will be added when available. Pre-orders are expected to drop on May 4th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

The Glavis Ringworld version of The Mandalorian figure is especially interesting as it includes the Darksaber and vibroblade as accessories. It's priced at $24.99 and will be available to order here on Amazon.

The Luke Skywalker and Grogu set is also big on accessories (15 in total), packing in everything you'll need for Jedi training. There are two lightsabers, a training remote, a backpack for Grogu transport, floating frogs, and a beskar chainmail shirt that you can use to to reenact Grogu's choice between the path of the Jedi and Din Djarin. It will retail for $24.99 as a Target exclusive.

Like previous full-scale electronic helmets in The Black Series lineup, the Axe Woves edition will feature a drop-down rangefinder with a light-up HUD. It's priced at $131.99 and will be available to order here on Amazon.

In addition to our exclusive reveals, last month's Star Wars Celebration event included several Black Series figures that are expected to launch as retailer exclusives on Star Wars Day 2023. These figures include the following:

As noted, Hasbro will likely have many more The Black Series and Vintage Collection releases up for pre-order for May the Fourth at 10am PT / 1pm ET. When those releases are officially unveiled, they will be added to this article. Stay tuned for updates.

Additional Star Wars Day 2023 Black Series and The Vintage Collection Pre-Orders (UPDATING):