Star Wars Fans Are Sharing Their Favorite Moments of the Franchise Ahead of May the 4th
Many Star Wars fans honor the anniversary of the release of the original film every May 25th, but recent years have seen Lucasfilm and Disney embrace the clever phrasing of "May the 4th" to honor the galaxy far, far away, with the yearly date seeing brands all around the world honor the franchise in a number of ways. The annual event will be taking place next week, with the official Disney+ Twitter account getting fans prepped for the event by asking them to share their favorite moments from the saga, while also hinting that their comments could be used in an official promotion when the date arrives.
Celebrate the Saga! Reply with your favorite #StarWars memory and you may see it somewhere special on #MayThe4th.— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020
The account played coy about how the responses could be used, but with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being made available on the streaming platform beginning on that date, it's clear that fans will be in for a treat when that date arrives.
Scroll down to see fans celebrating their favorite moments from the franchise!
Circle Is Complete
There are countless, but I'll never forget the end of TROS. As Rey Skywalker watched the twin suns rise, I felt an immense sense of catharsis that this Saga I've loved my entire life had reached such a beautiful, fitting end. Sunset to sunrise. The circle was complete! #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/GqQXizBvS9— Jared Kozal (@jkozal) April 27, 2020
How Could You?
Ahsoka leaving the Jedi Order and walking off in The Wrong Jedi was one of the most memorable but emotional star wars moments and had my kids in pieces. I clearly didn't cry, that was Coruscant sand in my eye..... How could you @dave_filoni ? HOW COULD YOU? ;-) #starwars pic.twitter.com/8YIwOpaE8l— Carl Windsor (@tangallio) April 27, 2020
Throne Room Fight
Without a doubt. pic.twitter.com/q58cEZF1st— Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) April 27, 2020
Yoda's Wisdom
Master Yoda’s last lesson for Luke, and by proxy the whole message of The Last Jedi that failure is the greatest teacher, that we shouldn’t forget our failures but we definitely shouldn’t be defined by them. Such a powerful message. And seeing that puppet again! pic.twitter.com/d1M2zkhTXK— Doomguy (@ColonelCactus) April 27, 2020
Return of Ben Solo
Roger Roger
Foes Turned Friends
the only thing that matters #Maythe4th pic.twitter.com/YRbzwqYO1o— Abigail | smooth lasat community (@fulcrum_reader) April 27, 2020
Mesmerized
Luke and Vader’s duel on Bespin in The Empire Strikes Back mesmerized as a child and still gives me chills every time I rewatch one of the greatest movies ever made👌🏾#MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/C9r0u3ai3Z— Ken Wright (@kennster10) April 27, 2020
Activation Sound
When Luke first activated his newly built green lightsaber in Return of the Jedi. Ever since that activation sound has been my favorite. #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/kSwd6HCXYG— Jason Deamon (@DeamonFury89) April 27, 2020
Double Blades
Seeing Darth Maul’s double bladed lightsaber for the first time as a kid blew my mind!!! #Maythe4th pic.twitter.com/Zz7I47PwdI— Jake Holcomb (@hulkster57) April 27, 2020
