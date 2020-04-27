Star Wars Fans Are Sharing Their Favorite Moments of the Franchise Ahead of May the 4th

By Patrick Cavanaugh

Many Star Wars fans honor the anniversary of the release of the original film every May 25th, but recent years have seen Lucasfilm and Disney embrace the clever phrasing of "May the 4th" to honor the galaxy far, far away, with the yearly date seeing brands all around the world honor the franchise in a number of ways. The annual event will be taking place next week, with the official Disney+ Twitter account getting fans prepped for the event by asking them to share their favorite moments from the saga, while also hinting that their comments could be used in an official promotion when the date arrives.

The account played coy about how the responses could be used, but with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being made available on the streaming platform beginning on that date, it's clear that fans will be in for a treat when that date arrives.

Scroll down to see fans celebrating their favorite moments from the franchise!

