‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Teaser Gets Hilarious Celine Dion Remix

Last week, the eagerly-awaited trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived thanks to the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, giving fans their first official look at the epic conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. While there were a lot of amazing moments in the trailer that have fans going wild with theories and speculation, one of the truly great parts was the music, courtesy iconic composer John Williams. However, thanks to one incredible fan mashup, The Rise of Skywalker is getting a musical upgrade — with a little bit of Celine Dion.

Shared on Facebook by the “Celine a Scene” page, the theme from Titanic “My Heart Will Go On”, gets inserted into the part of the trailer where Rey leaps up to battle Kylo Ren in his fighter and, well. It’s ridiculously perfect how well it meshes. Check it out for yourself up top.

See, we told you it’s ridiculously perfect. The epic Celine Dion music swap aside, though, the trailer in its authentic form was well-received by fans. The trailer was packed with emotional moments — Luke Skywalker’s voice over, an emotional embrace between Rey and Leia (the late, great Carrie Fisher), but perhaps the biggest thrill of the trailer was the unmistakable cackle of Emperor Palpatine at the end right before the film’s full title was revealed.

The Emperor last appeared in Star Wars Rebels, and the series teased his search for immortality that has dominated his quest ever since he killed his master Darth Plagueis. But in the canon, he hasn’t been seen since he was killed during the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Darth Vader threw him to his doom down a massive shaft on the Death Star, and then the space station exploded. Of course, fans weren’t left to wonder if the laughter in the trailer was a tease or not. Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid himself was on hand at its debut, leaving little doubt to his involvement after Palpatine’s iconic laugh closed out the trailer. McDiarmid, in his gravely Palpatine voice, simply declared, “Roll it again,” prompting cheers from the audience before the trailer played once again.

We have no idea why the Sith Lord has returned, but we’ll likely learn more in the months leading up to the premiere. For now, we just have to wait and speculate as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won’t hit theaters until this December.

