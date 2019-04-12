‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ – JJ Abrams Handed Out Hats To People In Line For His Celebration Panel

Star Wars fans trying to keep warm while braving the cold Chicago temperatures to get into the Episode IX panel Friday morning at Star Wars Celebration were given a big surprise by director J.J. Abrams. He donated beanies to those that needed them.

Abrams ordered new hats for the fans, plus McDonald’s. They shared excited tweets.

JJ left free hats for us all! #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/Y1JfWRlDS1 — Toddspeed, Rebels @ SWCC (@ToddHertz) April 12, 2019

“FORGOT TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT JJ ABRAMS DONATED HATS TO KEEP US WARM OUTSIDE. They let us into the arena like two hours early because it was getting too cold but JJ WE LOVE YOU,” one excitedly tweeted.

“OMG, JJ, thank you ever so much for the hats and Mc Donalds!!!! So excited right now, this is gonna be so good! Was here from 5.45am this morning, first in line!!! Roll on the panel!!!!” another wrote.

@jjabrams OMG, JJ, thank you ever so much for the hats and Mc Donalds!!!! So excited right now, this is gonna be so good! Was here from 5.45am this morning, first in line!!! Roll on the panel!!!!😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/Q27aUSv2Xk — Cheeky Ewok Carole (@HamillShe) April 12, 2019

FORGOT TO TELL YOU GUYS THAT JJ ABRAMS DONATED HATS TO KEEP US WARM OUTSIDE. They let us into the arena like two hours early because it was getting too cold but JJ WE LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/MEYMpm3Xob — em english @ swcc (@emilymenglish) April 12, 2019

Abrams is returning to direct Star Wars: Episode IX after previously helming Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will pick up after the action in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was written and directed by Rian Johnson. Abrams is writing the Episode IX script with Chris Terrio, who won an Oscar for writing Ben Affleck’s Argo.

Episode IX will star Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Keri Russell as Zorii, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Domnhall Gleeson as General Hux, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico and Richard E. Grant. Carrie Fisher is expected to be represented with footage from the previous sequel trilogy movies and Billy Dee Williams will be back as Lando Calrissian for the first time since Return of the Jedi.

The Episode IX panel on Friday morning follows a flurry of Star Wars-related announcements Disney made during an event Thursday to unveil details of the Disney+ streaming platform. It launches on Nov. 12, and will include the first-ever live action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian.

Disney is expected to announce the title, release the trailer and show off the first poster during Friday’s panel.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for release in December.

