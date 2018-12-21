Star Wars: Natalie Portman Shoots Down ‘Episode IX’ Appearance Rumors

Star Wars: Episode IX will seemingly be the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, which has inspired countless theories about how the film will unite all corners of the saga. One “theory” that has emerged is that Natalie Portman’s Padme Amidala will make an appearance in some capacity, which the actress herself denies.

Natalie Portman addresses the rumors that she’ll be reprising her role as Padmé Amidala in #StarWars: Episode IX 👀 pic.twitter.com/mStIBOgjMh — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) December 20, 2018

When asked about the rumor by BuzzFeed, the actress reacted with surprise, admitting that she likely would have heard about her character being involved in the new film.

Amidala was killed at the hands of Vader in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, understandably preventing her from making an appearance in any corporeal form in follow-up films. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi delivering audiences a look at Yoda, seeing Amidala in some way in a new film wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility. While it’s still possible that the character could appear in the film, even without Portman filming new scenes, she likely would have to give the approval of her likeness in some capacity.

Narratively, it could potentially make sense for Amidala to appear, though with no living character in the new sequel having shared any scenes with the character, it would be difficult to work the character into the film. Leia Organa, Amidala’s daughter, will be alive in Episode IX, yet she never interacted with her mother before her passing.

Earlier this year, Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill had admitted to having never met his on-screen mom.

Hamill confirmed this detail when the official Star Wars Twitter account offered birthday wishes to Portman, with the actor sharing the message while noting, “Fun Fact: I’ve never met this woman.” Later that week, Portman appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and addressed Hamill’s comments.

“It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over!” Portman gushed. She did, however, wonder if Hamill himself had wished her a happy birthday, with the actress adding, “That would be a good first step.”

Luckily, fans were able to read more adventures involving Padme earlier this year, as she played a role in the novel Thrawn: Alliances.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters next December.

