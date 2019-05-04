Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Honor Carrie Fisher on May the 4th

May the 4th be with you! Fans across the galaxy are spending today celebrating Star Wars, and many […]

By

May the 4th be with you! Fans across the galaxy are spending today celebrating Star Wars, and many are taking to the Internet to post about the beloved franchise. A lot of the posts have been dedicated to Carrie Fisher, the actor best known for playing Leia Organa since the franchise’s inception in 1977. The iconic actor and writer passed away in December of 2016, but the tributes from her fans and loved ones haven’t slowed.

Fisher isn’t the only person being remembered today. Peter Mayhew, the actor known for portraying Chewbacca, passed away this week at age 74. Many of the posts celebrating Fisher are also honoring Mayhew, lending to a bittersweet celebration of their various accomplishments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans are also excited to see Fisher onscreen one more time later this year in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Abrams made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and fans are beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

Here are some of the best tributes to Fisher and her beloved character. Enjoy and May the 4th be with you!

Remembering Her Wise Words

Classic Footage

Leia and Chewie

More Wise Words

Always In Our Thoughts

The Love

Cosplays

Another Great Quote

And Fan Art

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

——

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts