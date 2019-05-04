Star Wars Fans Honor Carrie Fisher on May the 4th

May the 4th be with you! Fans across the galaxy are spending today celebrating Star Wars, and many are taking to the Internet to post about the beloved franchise. A lot of the posts have been dedicated to Carrie Fisher, the actor best known for playing Leia Organa since the franchise’s inception in 1977. The iconic actor and writer passed away in December of 2016, but the tributes from her fans and loved ones haven’t slowed.

Fisher isn’t the only person being remembered today. Peter Mayhew, the actor known for portraying Chewbacca, passed away this week at age 74. Many of the posts celebrating Fisher are also honoring Mayhew, lending to a bittersweet celebration of their various accomplishments.

Many fans are also excited to see Fisher onscreen one more time later this year in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Abrams made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and fans are beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

Here are some of the best tributes to Fisher and her beloved character. Enjoy and May the 4th be with you!

Remembering Her Wise Words

“Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.” (Carrie Fisher) #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/yn7r3G0Wcn — Tammy Richard (@Tammy_Richard) May 4, 2019

Classic Footage

Carrie Fisher in 1977 on Nationwide is all you need this #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou | 📼 @BBCArchive pic.twitter.com/s77Wl5Vmpo — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) May 4, 2019

Leia and Chewie

RIP Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew#MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/FgQt37ma4y — Erik Merens (@ErikMerens) May 4, 2019

More Wise Words

Today’s being #StarWarsDay it had to be a #CarrieFisher quote of the day.

This reminds me of my #phdlife pic.twitter.com/PuXwlIps7r — Jennifer Lake (@jendlake) May 4, 2019

Always In Our Thoughts

Let‘s also think about our beloved Princess Leia aka Carrie Fisher today 💔. #MayThe4thBeWithYou — ✨🦋Emilia Geißler 🦋✨ (@Emilia_GO1) May 4, 2019

The Love

Cosplays

In honor of Peter Mayhew (and Carrie Fisher), here’s Boogie and me a few Halloweens ago. pic.twitter.com/f5PeHVPCZB — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) May 3, 2019

Another Great Quote

Happy #StarWarsDay! ✨



Carrie Fisher’s fierce portrayal of Princess Leia, a leader in a male-dominated universe, continues to inspire girls all around the 🌍 to never give up on their dreams. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/XUlkMZJUnC — UN Women (@UN_Women) May 4, 2019

And Fan Art

