Star Wars Fans React to Kelly Marie Tran’s Lack of Screen Time in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last week and it might be the most divisive film in the franchise yet. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning an unfortunate 55%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. Even those of us who loved the movie still have one major complaint and that's the film's serious lack of Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico. After Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released, Tran was forced to quit social media after online harassment, and some believe that the choice to cut down her role in the new movie was Disney's way of giving in to the trolls. Earlier today, @NerdyPoC shared on Twitter that Tran is only onscreen for a total of 1 minute and 16 seconds in the new movie, and many fans are displeased.

"#RoseTico played by the iconic Kelly Marie Tran only has 1min 16 sec of screen time, out the 2h 22m runtime of #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. Source: @Slate," they wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"Definitely the worst part of RoS is Rose Tico getting demoted to a background character," @AnooshInTheSun wrote. "Rose was such a fantastic character. It's horrible if racist and misogynistic fan boys kept her out."

"One of the many flaws in this film without question. Wish I could confidently say it was just for the sake of better storytelling but Rose earned a spot as a member of the main team even w/o Finn romance continuity. That 'Leia needs me here' was lazy," @heartsleevedLB added.

"If a male character had saved another character from defecting, figured out what the enemy was doing and how to stop it, figured out how to escape Canto Bight, and saved another character from suicide, he would have been a huge character in the third movie. #JUSTICEFORROSETICO," @heatherfinley replied.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.