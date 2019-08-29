Star Wars

Star Wars Fans React to Galaxy’s Edge Opening at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland in California earlier this summer, but if you’re wondering why the theme park attraction is currently trending on Twitter, it’s because today is the grand opening of Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

August 29th marks the first-day guests can check out the second Galaxy’s Edge, with Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run officially open for business. Similar to Disneyland, the park’s other newest ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, has yet to open. The ride will be up and running in Florida on December 5th, and in California on January 17th.

Since today is the big day for Star Wars fans in Florida, #GalaxysEdge is currently a hot topic on social media. While attendance has been unexpectedly low in California, it looks like Batuu is hopping on its first day open in the Sunshine State. Here are some of the early reactions from the crowds visiting Hollywood Studios’ Galaxy’s Edge for the very first time…

Do you plan to check out Galaxy’s Edge soon? Tell us in the comments!

