Star Wars Fans React to Galaxy’s Edge Opening at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland in California earlier this summer, but if you’re wondering why the theme park attraction is currently trending on Twitter, it’s because today is the grand opening of Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The day is finally here – Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge is officially open to guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/6EvSZRVCDW pic.twitter.com/nhTzOrNqag — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 29, 2019

August 29th marks the first-day guests can check out the second Galaxy’s Edge, with Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run officially open for business. Similar to Disneyland, the park’s other newest ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, has yet to open. The ride will be up and running in Florida on December 5th, and in California on January 17th.

Since today is the big day for Star Wars fans in Florida, #GalaxysEdge is currently a hot topic on social media. While attendance has been unexpectedly low in California, it looks like Batuu is hopping on its first day open in the Sunshine State. Here are some of the early reactions from the crowds visiting Hollywood Studios’ Galaxy’s Edge for the very first time…

Early Morning Madness

3:30am and this is the mob of people trying to get into Star Wars #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/vfSOYrCWHu — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) August 29, 2019

Patience You Must Have, My Young Padawan

BRIGHT SUNS! Crowds are building to a 2.5 hour wait for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at 5am in #StarWarsGalaxysEdge #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/vHlMvYjIj2 — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) August 29, 2019

Seriously…

The Line for the Millennium Falcon Smuggler’s Run Ride is the LONGEST You’ve Ever Seen!! #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/QY248JiUAk — Ziggy Knows Disney (@disneyziggy) August 29, 2019

Tips And Tricks

Your best bet for riding #SmugglersRun during these trying times is to just hang around and wait for Single Riders to open, honestly. As soon as the sign came back up I waltzed right in and this is only like a 10 min wait!!! #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/Gpp1XU3gMH — VincentVision👓 (@vincentvision4D) August 29, 2019

Worth The Wait

An Empty Magic Kingdom

#GalaxysEdge might be busy this morning, but Magic Kingdom is nearly empty during Extra Extra Magic Hours. pic.twitter.com/WC1ctJ7PJ8 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) August 29, 2019

California Jokes

Pretty sure that more people are at Hollywood Studios right now than visited Disneyland all summer. #GalaxysEdge https://t.co/qT00S2NkSL — Weenie (@SuperWeenieHtJr) August 29, 2019

The Shopping Sprees

My husband: I’m not that into Star Wars land. There’s nothing I really want.

My husband 10 minutes later:#galaxysedge #StarWarsGalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/palO7efroL — Kat Tretina (@KatTretina) August 29, 2019

The Celebration

Congratulations to the opening day cast members of #GalaxysEdge Such an amazing journey to experience! Your flight to Batuu starts today!! pic.twitter.com/SCs09LNC7P — Recruiter Christy (@ChristyRecruit) August 29, 2019

