Star Wars: Kathleen Kennedy Teases Rey and Finn’s Future Past ‘Episode IX’

When Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney and new films were announced, Episodes VII-IX felt like it would be a contained saga that incorporated characters from previous films but would focus on new characters. On today’s The Star Wars Show, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hinted that the adventures of Rey, Finn and Poe would extend beyond Episode IX.

“We’re sitting down now, we’re talking about the next ten years of Star Wars stories, and we’re looking at narratively where that might go,” Kennedy confessed. “Future stories beyond Episode IX with these new characters: Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8.”

Given the success and popularity of Star Wars, it’s no surprise to hear that the saga has endless possibilities, but given how the original trilogy and prequel trilogy have their own beginnings and endings, fans haven’t known what the future held for characters introduced in The Force Awakens. Admittedly, there are many characters that have bridged gaps between all of these trilogies, but Kennedy’s comments confirm the new generation of characters has plenty more adventures in store.

Another point worth addressing about the future of these characters is that, between Revenge of the Sith and the original Star Wars, nearly two decades had passed. Between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, a similar amount of time had passed. If Episode X is on its way, will it feature the same gap in the timeline and, if so, will Rey, Finn and Poe need to be recast?

“But we’re also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places that we haven’t been yet,” Kennedy added. “And that’s exciting too because it’s a vast galaxy far, far away, so the possibilities are endless.”

Kennedy may have teased the saga going to “new places,” but we don’t want to get our hopes up too high about how ambitious those projects could be.

Earlier this year, production began on Solo: A Star Wars Story under filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. This summer, the duo parted ways from the project, reportedly due to their filmmaking style clashing with Lucasfilm’s desires. This disappointed many fans, as many were looking forward to the duo’s unconventional filming styles being applied to a galaxy far, far away.

We’ll see the adventures of Rey, Finn and Poe continue when The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.

