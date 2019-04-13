Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Feature Original Yoda, Nien Nunb, and Rex the Robot Voice Actors

Fans will soon get a chance to experience the galaxy far, far away in a whole new way, with the launching of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park. For those who are lucky enough to visit the attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, some familiar voices are expected to be part of the journey.

ComicBook.com was on hand for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, where new details about the upcoming theme park experience were revealed. Among those details were some reveals about which established characters will appear in the park, and the original voice actors that will be reprising those roles.

Rex the Robot, who audiences first fell in love with on Star Tours, will be serving in a new role as the DJ of the park’s cantina. Paul Reubens, who previously voiced the character, will be returning to do so. Also making an animatronic appearance at the park will be Hondo Ohnaka, who will be voiced once again by Jim Cummings.

Nien Nunb will also be making an appearance at the park, and will be portrayed by the character’s original actor, Bill Kipsang Rotich. As the park’s developers revealed, they traveled to Kenya specifically to record Rotich’s role in the park.

The developers also teased that certain characters will be heard, but not seen, in the park — including a certain green jedi. Yes, Yoda‘s voice will be heard in the park in some capacity, as portrayed by Frank Oz.

These casting updates are just the latest example of Galaxy’s Edge’s immersive, comprehensive take on the Star Wars universe, which fans can soon experience for themselves in a slew of new ways.

“You’re truly in control of the fastest and most iconic ship in the entire galaxy,” executive creative director of the ride Asa Kalama shared in the “Millennium Falcon: From Page to Park” featurette.“And Hondo, he’s gone ahead and added a couple extra seats so he can get as many of those flight crews through as possible. There are 200 some odd buttons, knobs, and switches on the inside of the cockpit and they all do stuff. If you’re the gunners in the center there and you don’t fire back on those TIE Fighters fast enough they’re going to riddle the hull with laser bolts. The engineers in back, it’s really up to them to keep the whole Falcon in working order so they’re back there furiously working away at their various systems.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in Disneyland on May 31st, and Walt Disney World on August 29th.