Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disney Parks Unveil Epic New Details

Get ready to explore a new corner in the galaxy far, far away, as Disney Parks unveiled some new details for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, opening later this year at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

With the highly anticipated attractions set to open this year, and the planet of Batuu revealing a new world of storytelling in the Star Wars franchise, Disney is finally revealing information about what guests can expect when they visit the new park.

Fans can expect two new major attractions when Galaxy’s Edge opens including the ride that puts guests in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, called “Smuggler’s Run.” According to Disney Parks, riders will “take the controls of the Falcon in one of three unique and critical roles as the ship hurtles through space. Some will be pilots, some gunners and some flight engineers, creating multiple ways for guests to experience the attraction.”

We still don’t know much about the other major attraction coming to Galaxy’s Edge, called “Rise of the Resistance,” except that it will put new recruits of the Resistance in “a climactic battle against the First Order, including a faceoff with Kylo Ren. Their journey takes them inside a full-size starship and aboard a nearby Star Destroyer.”

Disney unveiled new details about the new shops and eateries fans can expect when they visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge later this year:

The Droid Depot will invite guests to construct their own astromech droids. Patrons will pick pieces and parts off a conveyor belt to build one of two core models (R-series or BB-series) and they can customize their droids with various parts and colors. These droids will be capable of interacting with elements in the land, responding to guests’ adventures. Additional programming chips and accessories can be added to further customize these new friends. In addition, the Droid Depot will offer pre-built droids, droid-inspired products and more.

At Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers, guests will have the opportunity to customize and craft their very own lightsabers. In this mystical experience, guests will feel the Force as they build these elegant weapons from a more civilized age.

Inside Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, guests will find a selection of rare and mysterious items for sale representing different eras of the Star Wars galaxy, including holocrons, ancient Jedi and Sith artifacts, lightsabers and more. As they explore the nooks and crannies of the shop, guests will also see Dok at his desk as the large Ithorian checks his inventory, takes incoming calls and barks the occasional order at his assistants.

The Creature Stall is dedicated to the plethora of rare and fascinating creatures that populate the galaxy, as well as Black Spire Outfitters, showcasing the latest in accessories.

Toydarian Toymaker is a stall full of toys crafted by a Toydarian (the flying alien species first seen in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”).

Resistance Supply is a “makeshift” supply location at the Resistance’s hidden command area. The stall sells Resistance pins, badges, hats, and other accessories to help guests feel like part of the cause.

First Order Cargo is a temporary First Order storage dock near the market. Easily identified by a never-before-seen First Order TIE echelon, the cargo location will offer guests a chance to pledge their loyalty by purchasing pins, caps, gear, model ships and more.

At Oga’s Cantina, even the blaster-bolt scorches on the walls tell a story. Here, guests

will gather to share their tales from around the galaxy as they enjoy exotic beverages served in unique vessels and listen to spirited musical entertainment provided by DJ R- 3X, otherwise known as Rex, the former Starspeeder 3000 pilot droid from the original Star Tours. Rex re-invents himself as the cantina’s DJ, and he’s as quirky and talkative as ever.

A multi-purpose transport shuttle docked on top of a large hangar will beckon guests into Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, a designated location for traveling food shuttles. Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs is in much demand for his culinary skills, so he moves from site to site in a modified Sienar-Chall Utilipede-Transport that becomes a mobile kitchen and restaurant. His travels across the galaxy allow him to fill his pantry with exotic ingredients he uses to make new and unusual dishes. He is proud to present Tuggs’ Grub, a “traveling diner for diners traveling,” inspired by dishes he created during his time working for Maz Kanata on Takodana.

In the Black Spire Outpost market, Ronto Roasters will draw attention from passersby with its large podracing engine firing up a barbecue pit for mouth-watering Ronto sandwiches. When hungry customers queue up to order, they will encounter a former smelter droid, carefully turning the spit of meats. Guests will also be able to choose from a variety of exotic non-alcoholic drinks like the Sour Sarlacc or Tatooine Sunset.

Elsewhere in the market, the Milk Stand will offer two local favorites – blue milk and green milk. Blue milk was first seen in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” when Luke Skywalker sat down for a family meal. Green milk was introduced in “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” when Luke lived on the planet Ahch-To. Now, thirsty guests will be able to order these colorful drinks as they live their own Star Wars adventures.

Guests will walk through a bustling street market, where vendors offer various local delicacies, including an Outpost Mix of uniquely flavored popped grains from Kat Saka’s Kettle, a unique popcorn snack with a combination of sweet, savory and spicy flavors.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland in Anaheim later this summer, while the Walt Disney World location is expected to open by the end of the year.

