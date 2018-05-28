Disney Parks Reveals New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Location

The name of the seedy-looking village in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is Black Spire Outpost, Disney Parks revealed Sunday night.

Disney Parks story editor Margaret Kerrison shared the name for the first time during a Star Wars: Galactic Nights panel discussion located at Disney's Hollywood Studios within the Walt Disney World Resort.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is the massive Star Wars-themed expansion coming to both the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort in 2019, set to take guests to the never-before-seen planet of Batuu, a remote outpost on the galaxy's edge.

Black Spire Outpost, Batuu's largest settlement, is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and rogue smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.

The out-of-the-way outpost serves as refuge for the galaxy's most colorful and notorious characters who journey between the frontier and uncharted space.

Black Spire Outpost is named for the petrified remains of its once towering ancient trees, landmarks that once guided the first settlers and has since become the heart of the outpost itself.

The spires now stand guard across river valleys and plains, shared with Frontierland's rocky formations and the Wild West-themed land's Rivers of America.

Disney Parks announced this week the opening seasons for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both theme parks, with the immersive Star Wars expansion to open first at Disneyland Park in summer 2019 before its Florida counterpart opens late 2019.

The new lands mark Disney's biggest-ever single-theme expansions.

Included in the offerings will be all-new shops, restaurants, and a pair of signature attractions, including a ride that will give guests the opportunity to pilot Han Solo's trusty Millennium Falcon.

Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group previously said the centuries-old remote frontier outpost, embedded within the Outer Rim in the Unknown Regions, has an extensive backstory that guests will come to discover as they explore the lived-in location.

"It's been there for thousands and thousands of years," Hidalgo said during a 2017 'Star Wars and Disney Parks: A Galaxy in the Making' convention panel. "You're going to discover that. You're going to be able to get a sense of the history of the place when you go there."

The Black Spires were name-dropped by L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in Solo: A Star Wars Story when the droid told Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) that without her, he wouldn't get "from here to Black Spire Station." The young Han Solo prequel is now in theaters.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens summer 2019 at the Disneyland Resort and late fall 2019 at the Walt Disney World Resort.