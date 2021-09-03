Star Wars Grand Moff Tarkin Jumbo Vintage Kenner Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Gentle Giant has added another installment to their range of jumbo, vintage Kenner-style Star Wars figures with the debut of Grand Moff Tarkin from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 12-inch scale. It's like the action figure you had as a kid - only huge!

In addition to being oversized, the Grand Moff Tarkin figure is posable and includes a removable command staff. It even comes packaged in a resealable clamshell blister card like the Kenner figures of yore. The Grand Moff Tarkin figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $79.99 with free shipping and a release date set for January 2022.

If you are new to Gentle Giant's Jumbo Kenner Star Wars series, you can pick up some of the previous releases direct from Gentle Giant. Some of the rarer figures can be ordered here on eBay for a hefty premium.

In related news, Funko is nearing the end of their Star Wars Bounty Hunters Collection of Pop figures. When the lineup is complete, they will connect together to form a large recreation of the Darth Vader "no disintegrations" bounty hunter scene from The Empire Strikes Back. Boba Fett, Bossk, IG-88, and 4-LOM Pops have already been released, and now you can add the deadly Dengar to the lineup.

Dengar is the fifth Star Wars Pop figure out of what will eventually be a seven figure collection, and pre-orders are live here at GameStop (exclusive) for $19.99. Inside that link you'll find the previously released Pop figures in the Bounty Hunters series.

