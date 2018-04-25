‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Villain Enfys Nest Might Be Female, Again

Much like there were troubles behind-the-scenes of Solo: A Star Wars Story and its creative leadership, marketing materials for the film can’t seem to agree on whether one of the film’s villains, Enfys Nest, is male or female. A new Hot Wheels toy honoring the character includes a description in which Enfys is referred to as “she,” contradicting the recent report that the character was male.

Over on James Zahn’s Facebook page, he shared the image of the collectible car, which reads, “The vehicle’s body represents the tribal mask she hides behind, while the cooling fan is shrouded in the tribal necklace detail of the nefarious member of the Cloud Riders Gang. Her distinctive helmet extends off the rear of the car, taking on a spoiler effect. Although she can pilot the galaxy with the best of them and has the fighting skills of someone you want to steer clear from, her boom pole weapon runs along the side and exhaust pipes as an extra security measure.”

The above description would seemingly confirm that the character is female, though information discovered in Star Wars Insider last week painted a different story.

The issue describes, “Busy carving out a nefarious reputation as the violent and enigmatic leader of a gang of swoop-riding pirates—the Cloud-Riders—the deadly Enfys Nest is an extremely dangerous and brutal marauder. With his face always obscured beneath a fearsome helmet, Nest is deadly, athletic, and percussively vicious.”

Whether the gender of Enfys is male or female, they are sure to present the heroes of Solo with some difficult challenges. One of the film’s writers, Jon Kasdan, recently described the character in ways as mysterious as their gender.

“To understand who Enfys is, you first kinda think you gotta understand who Woody Harrelson plays, which is a character named Beckett,” Kasdan shared with The Star Wars Show. “Who is sort of a highly trained, very lethal criminal. He’s a real pro, who’s into big jobs, and he runs a crew. But one of their competitors is a sort of more pirate-like gang and the leader of that gang is Enfys Nest.”

Audiences are sure to learn more about the character when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

