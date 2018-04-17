Empire Magazine Reveals ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Newsstand Cover and Additional Encyclopedia

The month of May often helps kick off summer movie season, with this year starting slightly earlier with Avengers: Infinity War‘s release on April 27th. Solo: A Star Wars Story has snagged the coveted Memorial Day weekend release, alerting audiences to a deluge of blockbusters landing in theaters in the coming months. To celebrate the film, Empire magazine offered their cover to Solo, while also offering an exclusive Han Solo Encyclopedia to get readers up to speed on the smuggler.

Check out the newsstand cover below.

According to the magazine’s website, “Inside the magazine is the complete story of the character’s comeback, from director Ron Howard’s thoughts on taking the reins after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the production, to fresh looks at Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian and Paul Bettany’s slick gangster Dryden Vos, and Joonas Suotamo on stepping into Peter Mayhew’s giant Chewie shoes.”

It adds, “If that wasn’t enough Star Wars for you, the issue comes with a bonus magazine: the Han Solo Encyclopedia — a definitive A-Z (that’s Alderaan to Zuckuss, via Endor, Greedo, and Jabba) of a galaxy far, far away, filtered through the lens of Han’s adventures. Oh, and as well as the encyclopedia, the magazine includes a fold-out poster depicting the Falcon flying through a glorious pink-hued sky.”

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

After months of the film being shrouded in mystery, Lucasfilm has finally begun delivering the goods that fans have been clamoring for in the way of trailers, photos, and TV spots. After a series of well-publicized snags behind the scenes featuring replacement directors and acting coaches, Solo can use all the positive buzz it can get.

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

