‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Villain Enfys Nest’s Gender Revealed

Star Wars fans have little more than a month to go before they get to witness the mysteries of Solo: A Star Wars Story unfold when it hits theaters. Much of the plot and many of the characters have been relatively shrouded in secrecy, especially Enfys Nest, the masked character that appears to be one of the film’s main antagonists. One thing that has potentially been confirmed about the character is the gender, with Star Wars Insider referring to Enfys as “he” in a new issue.

The issue describes, “Busy carving out a nefarious reputation as the violent and enigmatic leader of a gang of swoop-riding pirates—the Cloud-Riders—the deadly Enfys Nest is an extremely dangerous and brutal marauder. With his face always obscured beneath a fearsome helmet, Nest is deadly, athletic, and percussively vicious.”

This seems to contradict earlier reports that placed Enfys as female, as a French publication used the possessive “her” and “herself” when offering readers a similar description of the character.

With Star Wars Insider being a seemingly more official source of information, it’s possible that the character is, in fact, male. Another possibility is that the character will be assumed as one gender throughout most of the film, only for a reveal to confirm evidence to the contrary.

Earlier this week, one of the film’s writers said that, to attempt to describe Enfys, you’d have to address how the character related to the film’s protagonists.

“To understand who Enfys is, you first kinda think you gotta understand who Woody Harrelson plays, which is a character named Beckett,” Jon Kasdan shared with The Star Wars Show. “Who is sort of a highly trained, very lethal criminal. He’s a real pro, who’s into big jobs, and he runs a crew. But one of their competitors is a sort of more pirate-like gang and the leader of that gang is Enfys Nest.”

Fans are sure to have all of their questions about the upcoming film answered when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

