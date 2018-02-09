‘Solo’: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Droid Character Unlike Any We’ve “Ever Seen” in Star Wars

Droids are as integral a component of the Star Wars universe as aliens and bizarre environments, with C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 becoming as beloved as their human counterparts. With Solo: A Star Wars Story, Phoebe Waller-Bridge provided the motion-capture performance for the droid L3-37, a droid which the filmmakers claim we’ve “never seen” another character like in previous films.

One of the unique elements about the character is that she is “self-modified,” according to co-writer Jon Kasdan, as she makes her own necessary alterations. “The idea is that she’s sort of a mutt, if you will, of various parts of different kinds of droids who has improved upon herself.”

After seeing her debut in the film’s teaser, fans noticed that she appeared to be composed of a variety of different mechanical parts, as opposed to the more unified looks of droids from other films.

“She’s a complete individual in the galaxy,” Kasdan pointed out. “We wanted to have it be a completely different kind of droid than you’ve ever seen in the movies. And we definitely wanted it to be a female. We thought it was more than time for that.”

It’s this “self-made” quality that makes the droid such a good companion to Lando Calrissian, portrayed by Donald Glover.

“I think they’re both kind of self-made,” Glover noted. “And they get each other in that way.”

What helped bring that relationship to life was Waller-Bridge’s performance, with her humanity shining through the CGI.

“She has a working relationship with Lando, and it’s very sophisticated and informed by years of working together,” co-writer Lawrence Kasdan admitted. “And, Phoebe, herself, is hilarious. The effect that she will appear in is amazing, but she comes through very strongly even with this astounding [CGI], both her humor and her physicality. If you meet Phoebe, she’s one of these people you just fall in love with immediately.”

Both C-3PO and Rogue One‘s K-2SO create humor from their reluctance to enter the fray, but L3-E7’s charm originates from a different mentality.

“Her AI is way up there in terms of IQ,” director Ron Howard detailed. “She’s capable of some pretty interesting conversations. And Phoebe is hilarious and brilliant and really helped bring that character to life in ways that are funny and surprising.”

Audiences can see more of L3-37 when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

