‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Timeline Revealed

From the moment a Han Solo spin-off film was announced, audiences knew it would depict the smuggler’s adventures before he got involved with Luke, Leia, and the Rebel Alliance. A new infographic from Del Rey Books offers more specifics on the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s timeframe, putting the events of the film roughly 11-14 years before the events of the original Star Wars.

If you head over to Del Rey’s website, you can explore an interactive timeline of the Star Wars universe. The events of the film take place after the novel Tarkin but before the novel Thrawn, which both have fixed points in time. Knowing that Solo unfolds in between those two novels narrows down the window, allowing for enough time after this film and before A New Hope to even account for a follow-up film, were Lucasfilm interested.

While we have a better idea of how this film fits into the larger Star Wars narrative, the film will still cover multiple years in the scoundrel’s life. Star Emilia Clarke recently shared some details about her character, which helped confirm the depiction of Han’s evolution.

“The point where you meet her, she is with Han. They are both doing what they’ve got to do to survive,” Clarke told Entertainment Weekly. “And that is Qi’ra the whole the movie. The whole way through, she is surviving. And surviving in the underworld that we know to be [filled with] smuggling, aloof gamblers, wrong-side-of-the-tracks nasty ones. It was beautiful they touched on it very briefly [in The Last Jedi] when they are at the racetracks.”

The tie-in novel, Last Shot, will also depict various defining moments in Han’s life.

“Part of it takes place before the events of Solo and focuses on Lando and L3-37,” Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain explained of the story to Entertainment Weekly. “Part of it takes place between Solo and A New Hope, and that focuses on Han and Chewie, and that’s where we get Sana Starros for the first time.”

“Part of it takes place post-Return of the Jedi,” Siglain added, “And that’s where we see Han, Leia, a very young Ben Solo, and Lando come into the story.”

Specific details about the film’s plot are still kept closely under wraps, but as we get closer to the film’s release date, we’re unearthing more information about the highly-anticipated movie.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

