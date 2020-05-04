Star Wars: Is Ahsoka Tano a Jedi?

The final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has arrived. The episode, “Victory and Death,” reveals how Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul survive Order 66. That makes them part of an elite group of Force-users in the Star Wars universe. The episode also foreshadows Ahsoka’s epic duel with Darth Vader in the Star Wars Rebels episode “Twilight of the Apprentice.” One question some fans still ask about Ahsoka — and one that comes up in the episode — is whether she’s still a Jedi. Ahsoka’s voice actor, Ashley Eckstein, was a guest on ComicBook.com‘s ComicBook Nation podcast to talk about her beloved character. During the chat, she addressed the question of Ahsoka’s Jedi status.

“That’s a great question. I’m gonna preface this by saying this is just my opinion and how I define it because all story questions definitely should go to Dave Filoni,” Eckstein began. “Sometimes when I say stuff people think like, oh that’s it she knows stuff and it’s scanned in and truly this is just my opinion but in my opinion, Ahsoka was trained in the Jedi Temple, Jedi are supposed to be keepers of the peace, you know peacekeepers, and they’re supposed to help people and do good and bring hope and Ahsoka takes that very seriously and she walked away from the Jedi order because her trust was broken and she no longer kind of believed and she knew what she believed but she no longer believed that they stood for that after what happened to her.”

“So Ahsoka continued on her own path but I think the one thing that, in my opinion, has always stayed with Ahsoka and does go back to her roots and what she was taught is to me Ahsoka represents hope,” she added. “Ahsoka, in my opinion, represents the light side of the force, all that is good and she says, in The Rise of Skywalker, the first part of the line is, let the light guide you and Ahsoka says, as it guided us.”

Eckstein argues, “So clearly, Ahsoka was always guided by the light and just like, not to plug my book but I bring this back up because we’re talking about this at the end where the final lesson is to choose your own path and Ahsoka chose her own path but I think she still all along her path, stayed true to what she was taught and I think she at her core wants to be a spark of hope whether she’s helping start the rebellion or you know guiding Rey towards the light or helping each other no matter what.”

She concluded, “I think Ahsoka is probably one of the most pure at its core Jedi because I think she never strayed from what she was taught.”

