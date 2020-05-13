Star Wars: Jeopardy! Features Return of the Jedi Clue

There are a number of fascinating pieces of trivia related to the Star Wars franchise, with game show Jeopardy! highlighting the series with a clue that pays tribute to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Based solely on the context of the question, most Star Wars fans likely could have surmised what the answer to the clue was, though the game itself deemed the clue to be worth $1,600, making it nearly the most valuable clue. The episode might be airing in syndication, but it originally took place during this past January's "Greatest of All Time" tournament, with Ken Jennings quickly providing the correct answer.

"This word for extreme malice was also the name of Jabba's nasty beast that Luke killed in Return of the Jedi," the clue read, with Jennings responding, "rancor."

Production on the show wrapped up in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with the series known for taping episodes months in advance, it is theorized that fans could be getting new episodes as far out as June.

While Jeopardy! paid its respects to the heroic nature of Luke Skywalker, many fans have been paying their respects to host Alex Trebek for his heroism as he battles pancreatic cancer. The host revealed his diagnosis last year, with Trebek sharing a positive update this past March to detail his experiences in the year since his initial announcement.

“Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one,” Trebek shared in a video on Twitter. “There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal - a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

Trebek has claimed he aims to stay the host of Jeopardy! for as long as possible and has no interest in assisting in the eventual search for a replacement.

