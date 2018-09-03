Star Wars: John Williams Reportedly Returning to Score Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge Park

John Williams, who has served as composer for every episodic installment of the long-running Star Wars franchise, is rumored to write and score music with Michael Giacchino for Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Galaxy’s Edge theme park expansions, Making Star Wars reports.

The pair are expected to team for new music to accompany the Star Wars-themed land’s all-new rides and attractions, and are likely to provide area music that will be heard as guests explore the 14-acre corner of the Star Wars galaxy — Disney’s biggest-ever single-themed land expansion.

Williams and Giacchino have already collaborated on 3D motion ride Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, found across Disney theme parks worldwide, which utilizes Williams’ iconic music for its on-ride soundtrack and newly-created Giacchino arrangements for its pre-show and queue.

The five-time Academy Award-winning Williams has scored every entry in the flagship franchise since 1977’s Star Wars. Williams’ music has served multiple Star Wars-themed Disney Parks attractions, including stage shows and fireworks, and can be heard on the Indiana Jones Adventure ride.

Giacchino, who won an Academy Award for his work on Disney-Pixar’s Up, boarded a galaxy far, far away as composer for anthology installment Rogue One. He previously provided the score for Disney’s high-speed Space Mountain attractions worldwide, more recently scoring Disneyland Paris’ Ratatouille ride and the Incredibles 2-inspired Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park.

The just-announced Oga’s Cantina will welcome guests into a lively hotspot featuring exotic Star Wars-inspired drinks and music courtesy of DJ RX-24 — a.k.a. captain “Rex” — the ousted droid pilot of the original Star Tours.

Galaxy’s Edge promises to immerse park guests fully into the imaginative world of Star Wars, with never-before-seen location Black Spire Outpost — found on the seedy, remote outpost planet Batuu — serving as landing point for traders, adventurers, and rogue smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.

“It’s been there for thousands and thousands of years,” Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group said during a 2017 ‘Star Wars and Disney Parks: A Galaxy in the Making’ convention panel. “You’re going to discover that. You’re going to be able to get a sense of the history of the place when you go there.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens summer 2019 at the Disneyland Resort and late fall 2019 at the Walt Disney World Resort. Williams next composes the score for the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: Episode IX, reaching theaters late December 2019.