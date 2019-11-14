Star Wars: Jon Favreau Shares Delightful Candid Video from The Mandalorian Premiere

Disney+ finally launched on Tuesday and with it was the long-awaited premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Disney opted to have the launch be the first time anyone could see the show’s first episode, which means the series didn’t have its glamorous Hollywood premiere until last night. All of the big names from The Mandalorian were in attendance, including the series’ showrunner, Jon Favreau, who is known for directing films such as Iron Man and The Lion King (2019) as well as playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the event, the director decided to take a candid video of the famous folks around him, and the result is a delightful little glimpse into some A-list conversations.

View this post on Instagram #themandalorian premiere A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Nov 13, 2019 at 8:46pm PST

As you can see, Favreau is giving fans a private look into the fun chats had by some of the big names from the show’s cast and crew, including Carl Weathers, Brian Posehn, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, Bryce Dallas Howard, Gina Carano, Pedro Pascal, and more. We’re especially fond of Howard, who directed an episode of the series, and her captivating way of telling a story.

While Favreau did not direct any of The Mandalorian‘s first eight episodes, it was recently announced that he will be helming an episode in the next season. Favreau, who wrote part of the series, previously explained to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to direct an episode this year, but prior commitments stopped him from doing it in season one.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

The Mandalorian stars Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.