Save 24% on the ‘Star Wars’ Kessel Run Millennium Falcon LEGO Set

If you’re a fan of Star Wars and LEGO, the 7,541-piece Star Wars 75192 Millennium Falcon is probably your dream build. Unfortunately, it will take a whopping $799.95 to make that dream a reality.

On the plus side, affordable Millennium Falcon LEGO fun can still be had with the 1,414-piece 75212 Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set, which is on sale right here at Walmart for $129.99 (24% off) with free 2-day shipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At 1,414-pieces, it’s a big set for the price, and it comes with lot of fun features like a 2-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, two spring-loaded shooters, sensor dish, ramp, rotating top and bottom laser turrets with two gunner seats. There are also opening hull plates to allow for easy access to the interior, which includes a cargo area with couch and Dejarik hologame table, bar, bunk, missile storage compartment, and a buildable hyperdrive with repair tools. Six minifigures will come with the set along with a DD-BD droid.

If you want to splurge, the 75192 Ultimate Millennium Falcon set is also available from Walmart with free shipping. It is the biggest commercial set that LEGO has ever produced, and as far as the price tag is concerned, you can take some solace in a recent study that claims LEGO investments delivered an “average return of at least 11% (8% in real terms) in the sample period 1987-2015” and that “small and huge sets, as well as seasonal, architectural and movie-based sets, deliver higher returns”. So, there’s a good chance that this set will appreciate in value over time.

The official description for the set reads:

“Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model we’ve ever created—in fact, with 7,500 pieces it’s one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solo’s unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station. This amazing model also features interchangeable sensor dishes and crew, so you decide whether to play out classic LEGO Star Wars adventures with Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, or enter the world of Episode VII and VIII with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8!“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.