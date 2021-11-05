Rick and Morty Creator Dan Harmon Keeps Losing Talent to Marvel Studios

✖

Next week sees the debut of Marvel Studios' Loki, the latest series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to premiere on Disney+. The series boasts an all-star cast and crew, including Rick and Morty alum Michael Waldron, who serves as head writer. It's safe to say that Waldron has made an impression in that sphere, as he since has gone on to write the most recent script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as the script for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's upcoming Star Wars movie. Waldron is just the latest Marvel creative to have previously worked with Community and Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon — a fact that isn't lost on the fan-favorite creator.

“Well, you can’t fight Kevin Feige in the street,” Harmon jokes in a new report from Vanity Fair. “He’ll just say, ‘Oh, I love that you’re fighting me, this is so wonderful,’ and everyone will start booing you for being a bully. I am honored and validated by the idea that if people leave me, they leave me for Marvel. That’s an amazing legacy.”

Other alums of Harmon's shows include Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously directed an array of memorable episodes for Community. She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao also worked on Rick and Morty, as did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness. Harmon does have his own MCU credit under his belt, contributing additional scenes to the first Doctor Strange movie.

The report also reveals that Waldron almost served as showrunner on Rick and Morty's fifth season, if not for Loki.

“We’re like, ‘Okay. He’s a little green, but he’s moving so quickly and he learns so fast and he’s such a hard worker. We’re crazy for doing it. Let’s take a chance on this kid,’” Harmon revealed. “He’s like, ‘Guys, I’m so flattered by this. I have a meeting at Marvel this afternoon. I think I might be running a show for them.’ That’s the story of how we loved, semi-supported, semi-discouraged, and definitely lost Michael Waldron.”

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer, with a cast that also includes Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer.

Loki is expected to debut on June 9th exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

