Lucasfilm Announces Star Wars Fan Awards

The Star Wars saga has become one of the most beloved pieces of fiction in history, thanks in large part to the passionate and devoted fans who have kept its spirit alive over the decades. The series itself has earned a variety of accolades, with the studio now turning the tables and offering a series of fan awards to recognize fans that go above and beyond to show their love for the series with the Star Wars Fan Awards.

“We want to honor the many ways that fans express their love of a galaxy far, far away — including everything from fan-made films to cosplay and beyond,” Lucasfilm announced. “So if you’re most impressive, we want to see what you can do.”

Check out the categories in which you can submit your impressive homages below:

Videos – Long (Up to 5 Minutes) and Short (Up to 15 Seconds) : Best Animation, Best Stop Motion, Best Comedy, Best Choreography, Best Visual Effects, Audience Choice, Filmmaker Select, Spirit of Fandom

: Best Animation, Best Stop Motion, Best Comedy, Best Choreography, Best Visual Effects, Audience Choice, Filmmaker Select, Spirit of Fandom Photos: Best Scene-Inspired Photo, Best Family Portrait, Best Throwback Photo, Best Original Concept, Funniest, Best Pet Photography, Best Star Wars Food Presentation, Best in Show, Audience Choice

Best Scene-Inspired Photo, Best Family Portrait, Best Throwback Photo, Best Original Concept, Funniest, Best Pet Photography, Best Star Wars Food Presentation, Best in Show, Audience Choice Visual Art: Best Digital Art, Best Poster Art, Best Custom Costume, Best 2-D/Traditional Art, Best 3-D/Physical Art, Best Custom Figure, Best Custom Diorama, Best in Show, Audience Choice

“Winners will be chosen by a panel of Lucasfilm judges, with the Audience Choice award decided by you, the fans! The Star Wars Fan Awards will culminate in a special episode of The Star Wars Show, announcing winners and featuring a few exciting surprises.

An expansion of the Star Wars Fan Film Awards, a longstanding Lucasfilm tradition, the Star Wars Fan Awards will highlight the unique talents and gifts of the Star Wars fan galaxy. We would be honored if you would join us.”

Submissions for the contest open on July 18th, giving fans plenty of time to whip up their best tributes to the galaxy far, far away. Deadline for the contest is September 17th. Voting for the audience award will open on November 2nd.

You can head to StarWarsFanAwards.com for all the latest news and updates.

The next Star Wars film, Episode IX, opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.

Will you be entering this contest?