Star Wars Revealed Luke Skywalker's Very First Student

Star Wars has Luke Skywalker's first pupil in the ways of the Force, and it's not who anyone would have expected. SPOILERS for Star Wars #43 by writer Charles Soule, artists Steven Cummings and Jethro Morales, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Clayton Cowles follow. Star Wars #43 sees Luke Skywalker entering the world within a red kyber crystal. Star Wars fans may know that kyber crystals are not naturally red but are turned that way by a Sith who "bleeds" the crystal by pouring their pain and hatred into it. This crystal houses the essence of the Sith who bled it, keeping a version of that Sith, an echo of the person, within.

Once inside the kyber crystal's world, Luke encounters this unnamed Sith, who insists that pain is the way to strength and that Luke should embrace that and abandon the ways of the Jedi. Luke refuses, of course, and instead begins walking through the memories of the Sith's life. Beginning with his infancy and progressing through the Sith's childhood and eventual adulthood, Luke approaches each memory, healing the Sith's trauma with kind, supportive, and encouraging words.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The fully formed Sith's memory rejects this notion. He strikes back at Luke, forcing the would-be Jedi to face the fear, pain, and trauma of his life, from the death of his mother to his recent encounter with his father, Darth Vader. Luke, who has been running from the idea that Vader is his father, realizes that everyone has goodness and evil within them. Like this ancient Sith, Darth Vader wasn't always a Sith Lord. Realizing this sets Luke on the path toward attempting to redeem his father.

Luke exits the kyber crystal, waking in the physical world. Through his actions, the kyber crystal has been healed and is now white rather than red. (This is the same process that produced Ahsoka Tano's white lightsabers). The crystal's change in color indicates that Luke's attempt to bring the Sith some sense of peace and healing was successful. In this way, this lost Sith is the first to learn the ways of the Jedi from Luke Skywalker.

Years later, Luke established a new Jedi Order, constructing a Jedi Temple on Ossus. There, Luke trains Grogu in the Force until the Child decides to leave the Jedi Order to return to Din Djarin and the ways of the Mandalorians. Luke also trains his nephew, Ben Solo, who falls to the dark side of the Force and becomes Kylo Ren. Years after that, Luke would have more success with Rey, who would not only become a Jedi Knight but choose to carry on the Skywalker name and keep the Jedi way alive for a new generation.

Star Wars #43 is on sale now.