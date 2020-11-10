Star Wars: Ugly Christmas Sweater Unveils Adorable The Mandalorian Sweater Honoring Baby Yoda

✖

While time may have felt like it was moving at a snail's pace in 2020, the Christmas season is finally right around the corner. With just over a month until the holiday arrives, people are starting to get into the spirit of things. For some that means putting up holiday decor and busting out the holiday tunes as early as November 1st while for others it's looking ahead to other ways to be festive in a holiday landscape that looks very different thanks to COVID-19. And an "ugly Christmas sweater" happens to be part of your holiday plans and you also happen to be a fan of Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the UglyChristmasSweater.com folks have a not-so-ugly option that lets you take Baby Yoda with you everywhere.

UglyChristmasSweater.com is now offering the officially licensed Star Wars Baby Yoda 3-D Flappy Ugly Christmas Sweater. The limited-edition sweater is a medium weight cotton/acrylic blend sweater and features patterns and styling inspired by The Mandalorian as well as a plush Baby Yoda, aka The Child, riding along in a pouch on the front whose left hand adorably moves when you squeeze him. And as for that Baby Yoda? The adorable character can actually be removed from his pouch so you can carry your precious Bounty along for all your holiday adventures. You can check out UglyChristmasSweater.com's description of the sweater below.

"May the force with you! Fans of the Star Wars franchise, Yoda, Baby Yoda, will love this really fun Baby Yoda 3-D Flappy Ugly Christmas Sweater. Featuring everyone’s favorite, Baby Yoda, now you can show everyone just how much you love Baby Yoda by having him literally pop or flap right off your chest during this upcoming Christmas sweater. Fans of the Star Wars Disney + TV series, The Mandalorian, will love expressing their inner-geek this holiday season with this great ugly holiday sweater."

The Baby Yoda 3-D Flappy Ugly Christmas Sweater comes in sizes XS through 4XL for both men and women. It retails for $64.95 and it is a limited-edition item, with a limited quantity of 5000 available with a limit of two sweaters per customer. A pre-order for the sweater's first production has sold out so those wanting to get in on the second production, which is set to be in stock on November 12th, will want to make sure to check out the website and get on the waiting list.

As for getting to see Baby Yoda in action, that's something you don't have to wait for. The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

What do you think about the UglyChristmasSweater.com Baby Yoda 3-D Flappy Sweater? Let us know in the comments!