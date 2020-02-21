UPDATED: The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Meet and Greets NOT Currently in the Works at Disney

UPDATE: Disney Parks has confirmed that the original quote regarding Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian meet and greets is inaccurate. Those character experiences are not in the works at this time.

It didn’t take long for Star Wars: The Mandalorian to become a breakout hit in North America and on social media following its Disney+ debut in November, thanks in large part to the adorable scene-stealer commonly known as Baby Yoda. Fans can’t get enough of the titular Mandalorian and his 50-year-old baby sidekick. Given their immense popularity, which will only rise when Disney+ is released in Western Europe next month, it should come as no surprise to learn that character meet and greets for Mando and The Child are already in the works at Disney Parks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you visit Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland or Disney World‘s Hollywood Studios, you’re likely to run into characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Chebacca, and even R2-D2 while strolling around the park. It looks as though The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda will be added to that roster sometime soon. Paul Southern, senior vice president of licensing for Lucasfilm, recently spoke with In The Know and revealed that Mandalorian encounters are currently being worked on.

“So, the reality is that we feel it’s really important for our guests at the parks to be able to meet all of our key characters on a first-hand, personal basis,” Southern said “And so it’s something we’re working on. We think it’s appropriate, and I think it’s something the guests at the parks can look forward to in the very near future.”

Putting a cast member in a Mandalorian suit should be no big deal for the folks at Disney, as they’ve been doing exactly that for years with characters like Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and hordes of stormtroopers. Getting Baby Yoda operating with park-goers will be a lot more difficult, though. The Child will probably be a stationary animatronic at a set meet and greet station that people wait in line to visit, rather than a character that roams the park.

There’s no telling how long it will take for the new characters to arrive in Galaxy’s Edge, but with the second season of The Mandalorian premiering later this year, they’ll probably show up sooner rather than later.

Are you hoping to meet Mandalorian and Baby Yoda at Disney sometime soon? Let us know in the comments!