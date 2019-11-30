Star Wars Fans Can’t Handle The Mandalorian Chapter 4’s Baby Yoda Cuteness Overload

Star Wars first live-action TV series The Mandalorian continues with Chapter 4 this week, in a story that sees the titular Mandalorian on the run from the Bounty Hunters Guild, with Baby Yoda in tow. The two head for a remote planet where they hope to hide out for a while, but instead find themselves dragged into yet another conflict. “Chapter 4” of The Mandalorian gives Baby Yoda his biggest spotlight yet, as the puppet character walks, talks, and even plays with various characters during the episode. Well, if you thought Baby Yoda mania was in full-swing already, you haven’t seen anything yet!

Scroll below to see just how many warm, fuzzy, feels Star Wars fans are feeling after the Baby Yoda cuteness overload in The Mandalorian Chapter 4!

Baby Yoda’s Cutest Moments

I present to you all more and more of #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian Chapter 4 – The Sanctuary pic.twitter.com/g7kccu8O9i — EX5 Prime (@ex5_prime) November 29, 2019

Here’s a quick visual recap of some of Baby Yoda’s cutest moments in The Mandalorian Chapter 4. They’re so sweet they’d almost makes you diabetic if you look at them too long!

Parenting… Am I Right?

//I just finished Chapter 4 of The Mandalorian and all I can say is MORE BABY YODA! I want one of my own.



I mean, look at him. Being a kid and doing the exact thing his daddy told him not to do!



Mando: Don’t touch that.

Baby Yoda: *touches*

Mando: *sighs* pic.twitter.com/fLjKugoUHC — Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019

Every parent with a toddler can relate to this opening scene of The Mandalorian.

Making The Sale

The Mandalorian, Chapter 4: If Disney threw in a one-click option to purchase a baby Yoda at the end of the episode, they would make a billion dollars today. — Eric Murrell (@ericmurrell) November 29, 2019

If Disney is hoping for Baby Yoda to be the biggest Star Wars merchandising hit since…. well, Yoda? They’re almost certainly going to get their wish, now.

Give This Kid a Movie!

After watching Chapter 4 of The Mandalorian, I’m convinced that I need a solo #BabyYoda Star Wars movie. pic.twitter.com/pUONZwXNIu — 🎅ムジタバアジム🎄 (@mujtaba_azim) November 29, 2019

Disney and Lucasfilm may have their next Star Wars Standalone film!

Baby Yoda vs. Alien Cat

Baby Yoda and a little bit of that Cat Alien creature😂💚 pic.twitter.com/9zwJbPAQvr — THAT’S NOT HIS BUTT, THAT’S SOMETHIN’ ELSE👏😂🥑💚 (@mythos1014) November 29, 2019

One of The Mandalorian Chapter 4’s cutest moments sees Baby Yoda have a not-so-friendly encounter with an alien cat in a local marketplace. Guess felines are finicky no matter what galaxy they’re in.

This is Baby Yoda’s Show

Baby Yoda OWNS #TheMandalorian Chapter 4 pic.twitter.com/GeftdDH48s — Robbie❤️Caryl~TWD SAID✌🏻! ITS HOLLY JOLLY SEASON (@TWDeadDaily) November 29, 2019

Fuck Disney but I’m going to watch Baby Yoda Show Chapter 4 now. Let’s see what that cute little force sensitive alien punk is up to this week. — Arson W. Pozharov (@AshtrayJinn) November 29, 2019

It’s true. He is the captain now!

Peak Baby Yoda

We’ve reached peak Baby Yoda as of Chapter 4…

Baby Yoda’s soup-slurping

Baby Yoda eating a frog

Baby Yoda’s tearful goodbye

Baby Yoda in Mando’s lap pic.twitter.com/5s6feeZGgG — ⌽ (@coldjerky) November 29, 2019

It can’t get much cuter than this, right? RIGHT? Our poor hearts are about to overflow!

Thank You, Ladies!

Somehow #TheMandalorian keeps getting better. @BryceDHoward did a fantastic job with Chapter 4. Without a doubt @ginacarano’s best role yet. I cannot wait to see more more of her character. As always baby yoda gets me to squeal like a little girl every time he’s on screen. pic.twitter.com/BViw70ghxi — Joe Domino (@Joseph_Domino) November 29, 2019

Star Wars fans’ love of The Mandalorian just keeps growing with every episode – and Baby Yoda is a big reason why! Chapter 4 director Bryce Dallas Howard and guest star Gina Carano also deserve the praise they’re getting!

Our Greatest Achievement

Mandalorian chapter 4 is great and baby yoda continues to be the single greatest achievement of the Human race — Brent’s official baby yoda fan account (@Brent_Kong) November 29, 2019

After Chapter 4 of #TheMandalorian I can confirm I would 3000% die for Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/M8c6VSV7yr — O/P (@owen_phillipy33) November 29, 2019

Is Baby Yoda the greatest thing the human race has created (since Optimus Prime)? Quite possibly.

The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters on December 20th.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

