Star Wars Fans Can’t Handle The Mandalorian Chapter 4’s Baby Yoda Cuteness Overload

Star Wars first live-action TV series The Mandalorian continues with Chapter 4 this week, in a story that sees the titular Mandalorian on the run from the Bounty Hunters Guild, with Baby Yoda in tow. The two head for a remote planet where they hope to hide out for a while, but instead find themselves dragged into yet another conflict. “Chapter 4” of The Mandalorian gives Baby Yoda his biggest spotlight yet, as the puppet character walks, talks, and even plays with various characters during the episode. Well, if you thought Baby Yoda mania was in full-swing already, you haven’t seen anything yet!

Scroll below to see just how many warm, fuzzy, feels Star Wars fans are feeling after the Baby Yoda cuteness overload in The Mandalorian Chapter 4!

Baby Yoda’s Cutest Moments

Here’s a quick visual recap of some of Baby Yoda’s cutest moments in The Mandalorian Chapter 4. They’re so sweet they’d almost makes you diabetic if you look at them too long! 

Parenting… Am I Right?

Every parent with a toddler can relate to this opening scene of The Mandalorian

Making The Sale

If Disney is hoping for Baby Yoda to be the biggest Star Wars merchandising hit since…. well, Yoda? They’re almost certainly going to get their wish, now.

Give This Kid a Movie!

Disney and Lucasfilm may have their next Star Wars Standalone film! 

Baby Yoda vs. Alien Cat

One of The Mandalorian Chapter 4’s cutest moments sees Baby Yoda have a not-so-friendly encounter with an alien cat in a local marketplace. Guess felines are finicky no matter what galaxy they’re in. 

This is Baby Yoda’s Show

It’s true. He is the captain now!

Peak Baby Yoda

It can’t get much cuter than this, right? RIGHT? Our poor hearts are about to overflow! 

Thank You, Ladies!

Star Wars fans’ love of The Mandalorian just keeps growing with every episode – and Baby Yoda is a big reason why! Chapter 4 director Bryce Dallas Howard and guest star Gina Carano also deserve the praise they’re getting! 

Our Greatest Achievement

Is Baby Yoda the greatest thing the human race has created (since Optimus Prime)? Quite possibly. 

The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters on December 20th.

