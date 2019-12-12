Star Wars Marathons on TNT Kick Off This Friday

The all-new streaming platform Disney+ debuted last month, offering subscribers the chance to see a majority of films from the Star Wars series, but for those of you who haven’t signed up for the service, you can tune into TNT this weekend and on a number of days leading up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to see the network broadcasting marathons of the series. While the initial broadcast events won’t include 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the film will premiere on the network before the end of the year, with Solo: A Star Wars Story being the only entry unavailable to the network.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 13th:

8 p.m. ET – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

11 p.m. ET – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

2:06 a.m. ET – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Saturday, December 14th:

12:49 p.m. ET – Attack of the Clones

3:55 p.m. ET – Revenge of the Sith

7 p.m. ET – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

10 p.m. ET – Star Wars: A New Hope

12:45 a.m. ET – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Sunday, December 15th:

7:32 a.m. ET – Star Wars: Return of The Jedi

10:30 a.m. ET – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

1:30 p.m. ET – A New Hope

4:15 p.m. ET – The Empire Strikes Back

7:02 p.m. ET – Return of the Jedi

10 p.m. ET – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Friday, December 20th:

8 p.m. ET – The Phantom Menace

11 p.m. ET – Attack of the Clones

2:07 a.m. ET – Revenge of the Sith

Saturday, December 21st:

10:50 a.m. ET – The Phantom Menace

1:49 p.m. ET – Attack of the Clones

4:55 p.m. ET – Revenge of the Sith

8:00 p.m. ET – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

11:00 p.m. ET – A New Hope

Sunday, December 22:

1:45 a.m. ET – The Empire Strikes Back

4:32 a.m. ET – Attack of the Clones

7:32 a.m. ET – Return of the Jedi

10:30 a.m. ET – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

1:30 p.m. ET – A New Hope

4:15 p.m. ET – The Empire Strikes Back

7:02 p.m. ET – Return of the Jedi

10 p.m. ET – The Force Awakens

Sunday, December 29th:

8 p.m. ET – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Broadcast airings of the films might not be the preferred viewing methods, but throughout the ’90s, it was the easiest way for fans to witness the saga on the small screen. While the films were available on VHS, TNT would regularly show the films in the winter months with special broadcast events.

The deal struck between Lucasfilm and the cable giant was so lucrative that it even posed issues with the launch of Disney+. Disney obviously wanted to ensure all films in the franchise could be available on their service, but with TNT having the rights to the films through 2024, the companies had to come to a compromise. Details of the agreement have not been fully revealed, with reports noting that TNT earned the rights to various Marvel movies in exchange for the Star Wars films being made available on Disney+.

