Star Wars: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher Interview Resurfaces From 1980 With Unused Details of Prequel Trilogy

Last week, fans around the world celebrated Star Wars Day on May 4th, which means lots of fun social media posts went viral. Many folks involved with Star Wars celebrated the special day and many others shared throwback videos and photos. The BBC Archives account on Instagram posted an interview of Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) from 1980 in which they talk about the future of the franchise. Even then, Hamill had some idea of the prequels that would be released almost 20 years later. However, the story clearly changed over time.

"We finish off the trilogy, and then we go back 20 years and do the story of young Darth Vader and the young Alec Guinness character," Hamill explains. "And in the third film... Luke is about five or six years old." You can check out the video below:

Of course, Luke and Leia were only seen being born at the end of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, so Hamill's prediction was a bit off. However, young Luke will finally be making an appearance in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Newcomer Grant Feely will appear in the show as young Luke. Recently, Hamill weighed in on the casting of his younger self. "Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best!" Hamill shared on Twitter while adding the hashtag #TheForceIsWithFeely.

The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith. Joining Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi will be Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

As for Hamill, the actor recently announced a major change to his Twitter account. The handle he's been using for nearly a decade, @HamillHimself, has officially been retired. The actor finally acquired @MarkHamill, which he's wanted for a while. Hamill is extremely active on social media and rarely misses an opportunity to celebrate his Star Wars co-stars. Last month, he paid tribute to Alec Guinness, who originated the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 27th.