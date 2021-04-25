Star Wars: Mark Hamill Is Faced with a Creepy Question About Ewoks

✖

We've said it before and we will say it again... Mark Hamill is a true delight on Twitter. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars is always cracking jokes, sharing Star Wars history, and reacting to some of the funniest posts from fans. Recently, someone tagged him in a hilarious meme on Twitter and the actor had a priceless response. Warning: You WILL see Ewoks differently once you read the tweet.

Brad Meltzer took to Twitter to share an image of Bert and Ernie that reads, “In Return of the Jedi, how could the Ewoks have a dress that fit Leia….. unless they cooked and ate a woman her size?” “Whoever made this, we are friends. Thoughts @HamillHimself? #StarWars,” @bradmeltzer tweeted. “I'm trying NOT to think about it,” Hamill replied with a weary face emoji. You gotta love Hamill’s sense of humor when it comes to all things Star Wars. You can check out the post below:

I'm trying NOT to think about it. 😩 https://t.co/zLd6kDvdG8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 25, 2021

Recently, Hamill took to Twitter to tease his upcoming movie The Machine, which he'll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The movie will be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father (Hamill) kidnapped.

Hamill's latest project has been providing his voice for Amazon's Invincible, which is based on the comic book character of the same name by Robert Kirkman. You can check out the official description here: "From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

