Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Late Photographer Terry O’Neill

Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill frequently posts content on Twitter about the beloved franchise and occasionally shares facts and stories from his time on the original films’ sets. Hamill has worked with many people over the years, so lots of his stories are about the folks who have played a part in Star Wars history. Hamill’s latest post is a tribute to Terry O’Neill, the British photographer who sadly passed away this week at age 81. O’Neill garnered photography fame in the 1960s and was known for capturing his subjects “candidly or in unconventional settings.” In his post, Hamill shared that O’Neill photographed him alongside Carrie Fisher, and the two actors were incredibly nervous because of how well-known he was in his field.

The world has lost Terry O’Neill- one of the all-time great photographers. Carrie & I were aware of his status, making us even more nervous than usual. His humor & personality made us laugh, have fun & allowed us to relax- so we could just be ourselves. #RIPLensMaster pic.twitter.com/eTCWmYl4A7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 19, 2019

Many people commented on the post:

“To be able to bring out the natural beauty and wonder of a person’s soul is a great gift to the world. Thank you Terry O’Neill for making the world a more beautiful place,” @IDreamOfHamill wrote.

“You guys took such great photos. The light within her was so bright. I miss her,” @thirst4dodgers added.

“Such beautiful photos of you and Carrie. What an amazing photographer, Terry O’Neill will be greatly missed,” @LJCharleston replied.

