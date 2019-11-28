Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reacts to Donald Trump’s Rocky Photoshop

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but he’s also extremely active on Twitter. The actor isn’t afraid to be vocal about the current political climate, often condemning the actions of the president. Hamill also likes cracking jokes, so his latest post hilariously pokes fun at a Donald Trump tweet that went viral yesterday. For some reason, the president tweeted an image of his face photoshopped on Sylvester Stallone’s body from Rocky. Hamill decided to one-up Trump by sharing a doctored photo of his own.

“It’s fun to pretend… #FakePhotoshoppedFantasies,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see Trump’s original post here.

Many people commented on Hamill’s tweet:

“Luke Skywalker? More like Luke Swolwalker,” @mollolololerson wrote.

“I love this so much, you’re an absolute delight,” @NoNameGirl8686 added.

“You’ve had something close to that at some point, but he’s never been anywhere NEAR that shape,” @L0K1TV pointed out.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in the Star Wars franchise.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theatres on December 20th.