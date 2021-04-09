Star Wars: Dog's Hilarious Reaction to Darth Vader Goes Viral

✖

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but the actor is also a big animal fan, especially dogs. Hamill is a delight on social media, often sharing posts about Star Wars history, but he also likes to share some fun pup content. Not only did Hamill create a Twitter account for his own dogs, but he also went viral back in 2019 for teaming up with Adam Driver to find a missing dog. In a recent tweet, Hamill shared a hilarious video of a dog watching Star Wars and having the perfect reaction to Darth Vader's entrance.

"Smart dog. I only wish I'd thought of hiding behind the couch when I first met him," Hamill wrote. You can view the original viral Tik Tok below or check out Hamill's tweet here.

Hamill may enjoy posting adorable content on Twitter, but that's not all he's got going on these days. At the end of last year, Luke Skywalker was seen once again in the season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The show credited Hamill for the role since they used his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set.

"It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it," The Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau, revealed to Good Morning America in December. "There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything."

There is a lot more to look forward to from the wide world of Star Wars, including The Book of Boba Fett, which was also revealed during The Mandalorian's season finale. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from the new animated show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

You can currently watch Hamil in the Skywalker Saga on Disney+.