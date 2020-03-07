Star Wars: Former Mythbuster Grant Imahara Crafts His Own Animatronic Baby Yoda

After fans were introduced to Baby Yoda on Disney’s hit series The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda fever took over the world. That said, there wasn’t exactly a ton of Baby Yoda merchandise to be had thanks to Disney not wanting to spoil the big reveal. While others just waited for the line of merchandise to hit the market, others decided to forgo that option and just create their own, including Mythbusters‘ very own Grant Imahara. The former Mythbusters star teamed up with several other talented individuals to create his very own Animatronic Baby Yoda, and it looks amazing as you can see in the video below. Baby Yoda also seems to really like Chicken McNuggets, and honestly, we can’t fault the little guy for that at all.

Imahara posted the video with the caption “Pleased to present my newest creation: a fully animatronic Baby Yoda. Special thx to @SaltiestHime for silicone skin/paint/hair, @thelindsayjane for the coat and Project 842 for the digital model. Touring children’s hospitals starting in April! #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #Starwars”

Pleased to present my newest creation: a fully animatronic Baby Yoda. Special thx to @SaltiestHime for silicone skin/paint/hair, @thelindsayjane for the coat and Project 842 for the digital model. Touring children’s hospitals starting in April! #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #Starwars pic.twitter.com/XsDqGtEHt6 — Grant Imahara (@grantimahara) March 6, 2020

C’mon, this is pretty impressive, right? Sure you could just wait for Hasbro to release their version, but you can’t say you actually created it yourself, and that’s a rather impressive achievement.

Now, no word on if Imahara managed to give his version Force Powers, but we’re guessing that is for version 2.0.

As for The Child, he will pop up once more in the upcoming season 2 of The Mandalorian, which will hit later this year. The little guy will likely take over the internet once again when season 2 hits Disney+, so expect plenty of additional memes and GIFs to follow after the season debuts.

What do you think of the animatronic Baby Yoda? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB.