Star Wars Fans Think NASA Wants to Turn the Moon Into a Death Star

In the more than 40 years since the debut of Star Wars: A New Hope, a number of pieces of technology seen in the franchise have gone on to influence actual pieces of hardware, with president Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative even earning the nickname of the “Star Wars program” in honor of the films. NASA recently unveiled a proposal to build a telescope on the far side of the Moon that would offer advantages over other types of telescopes the organization already has at its disposal, though an artists’ rendering of the telescope has some Star Wars convinced that NASA wants to build a Death Star.

As seen in the above artwork, the green grid bears a striking resemblance to the famous laser that emerged from the Death Star’s signature disc, which ignites the comparison between the proposed telescope and the devastating battle station.

Scroll down to see what Star Wars fans are saying about the proposed telescope and head to NASA’s official website to learn more about the project.

At Least It’s the Far Side

NASA’s death star is thankfully on the far side … of the moonhttps://t.co/k6qMxcpmZk



HT @bruces — Martin King (@timekord) April 15, 2020

Borrowing Plans

NASA has unveiled a plan to build a massive radio telescope on the moon in a project that appears to borrow from the design of the planet-destroying Death Star in Star Wars.https://t.co/icRiD9jGvv — Jason (@Jasonvalliere2) April 8, 2020

Better Name

About Time

https://t.co/EYT6kX6kKu Adding the actual Death Star logo touch. About time. — AsteroidStryke (@AsteroidStryke) April 15, 2020

Out of the Box

NASA Boss: I want some out of the box thinking. Phil, what do you have for me?

Phil: How about turning the moon into the Death Star?

NASA Boss: I like it…let’s do it. https://t.co/9bceu6eMhr — John Rafacz (@jrafacz) April 15, 2020

Just Do It for Fun

“That’s no moon”



Can they just add a laser that can be seen from earth for shits and giggles?

NASA’s Plan to Turn the Moon Into a Telescope Looks Like the Death Star – VICE https://t.co/0YwMDz27dl #chewey #hansolo #thatsnomoon #telescope — jkonowe (@jkonowe) April 14, 2020

Alert the Space Force

Maybe the “Space Force” will show us to be the “Empire” like in Star Wars.



NASA’s Plan to Turn the Moon Into a Telescope Looks Like the Death Star #SmartNews https://t.co/skkSgHsPgm — Voice of reason 🌺🧢☮️ ❤️ (@S_Hudson9270) April 12, 2020

Not So Secret

NASA is secretly building a Death Star https://t.co/bmPk7HVu4D pic.twitter.com/QY8jsZz0w6 — Carrick MacGiolla Eain (@carrick_mcclean) April 13, 2020

Looks Familiar

Looks like the death star plans to me…https://t.co/xdXrybyNLK — 💥The Ascendant Speaker💥 Doublearon23 (@Doublearon231) April 15, 2020

Finally