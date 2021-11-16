Star Wars One Day Amazon Sale: Funko Pops, LEGO Sets, Apparel, and More

Amazon has launched an early Black Friday deal that’s loaded with massive discounts for Star Wars fans. The collection is huge – there are Star Wars Funko Pops, action figures, plush, LEGO sets, apparel and much more. The only problem is that it’s a one-day sale.

You can shop Amazon’s entire Star Wars early Black Friday sale right here until the end of the day today November 16th. We’ve picked out a few of the top items below to get you started:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The list above represents a fraction of the Star Wars deals that are available, so head on over to Amazon to see them all. Again, the sale ends when the clock strikes midnight tonight.