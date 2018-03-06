Star Wars: Mark Hamill Meeting ‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Might Be the Oscars’ Best Moment

This year’s Academy Awards gave audiences countless memorable moments, from powerful acceptance speeches to Helen Mirren helping model a Jet Ski. One of the most heart-warming moments came during a bit in which Jimmy Kimmel invited multiple stars to head to a nearby movie theater, with audiences getting to witness Star Wars icon Mark Hamill adorably introducing himself to Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

Mark Hamill introducing himself to Gal Gadot is pretty much the highlight of the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/86HrCM18Ut — Red (@SurvivingGrady) March 5, 2018

With the official broadcast’s audio being Jimmy Kimmel’s explanation of the bit, we aren’t able to hear exactly what was said between the two, but by watching the video above, you can see that even huge stars can be timid around someone they admire, with Hamill politely getting Gadot’s attention to merely shake her hand.

During the segment, host Kimmel took Gadot, Hamill, Armie Hammer, Guillermo del Toro, and more to a nearby theater that was offering an advanced screening of A Wrinkle in Time. The encounter was meant to show appreciation to audiences for supporting the films, as the audience had chosen to see a film over watching the Academy Awards.

Both Gadot and Hamill were in attendance to present awards, with Gadot presenting the award for Best Make-Up and Hairstyling while Hamill presented the award for Best Animated Short and Best Animated Feature Film.

Gadot presented alongside Hammer, who had previously been cast to play Batman in George Miller’s scrapped Justice League film. Audiences couldn’t help but wonder what this pairing would look like in their costumes, with Ben Affleck reportedly exiting the DC Extended Universe in the near future.

Hamill was joined on stage by his The Last Jedi co-stars Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, and BB-8. One of the few moments that rivaled Hamill’s introduction to Gadot would have been Isaac’s interaction with his on-screen droid companion, taking a moment to lean down and give the droid a little scratch.

While announcing the winner, Hamill couldn’t refrain from making the joke, “Don’t say La La Land,” a reference to last year’s Academy Awards in which Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were handed the wrong envelope and declared La La Land the Best Picture winner, despite the correct winner being Moonlight.

