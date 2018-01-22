‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Praises Princess Leia Signs At Women’s March

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill is expressing support for the protesters taking part in the 2018 Women’s March.
Carrie would be SO proud! Resist. Register. VOTE! 👊#WomensMarch2018 #MyReSIStanceSISters pic.twitter.com/1RxywiY0rd— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 21, 2018
Hamill’s tweet compiled shots of Star Wars-inspired marchers: one sees a woman raising a sign depicting Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia with the caption “we are the resistance,” while another sees a woman donning Leia’s classic garb with a sign reading “don’t Leia hand on my healthcare.”
“A woman’s place is in the resistance,” reads another sign held by a marcher also representing Leia’s iconic A New Hope look.
“Carrie would be SO proud,” Hamill wrote in a tweet. “Resist. Register. VOTE!” Hamill signed off with the hashtag, “#ReSIStanceSISters.”
Star Wars fans took to Twitter to show off other signs paying homage to a galaxy far, far away, representing with the tagline “The Fempire Strikes Back.”
One sign, featuring Fisher’s Princess Leia likeness and the American flag, read “Keep calm and Carrie on.”
Others still showed their support for the Women’s March borrowing a phrase from Rogue One and utilizing Fisher’s visage as General Leia Organa in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, while another fan showed off their Leia-themed tattoo.
Took her to the streets of NYC too. Remembering her as General Organa. #WomansMarchNYC pic.twitter.com/4QYB1j8kfq— DelusionsOfGrandSt (@JRaesDOGS) January 21, 2018
A constant reminder that a woman’s place is in the resistance ✊🏻 wish she were here to see all these little leias standing up for what they believe in pic.twitter.com/fvrskLySIh— jayden solo (@darthjsolo) January 21, 2018
“A constant reminder that a woman’s place is in the resistance,” wrote Twitter user darthjsolo. “Wish [Fisher] were here to see all these little Leia’s standing up for what they believe in.”
The marches, launched in support of women’s rights and female empowerment, saw countless supporters — both men and women — taking to the streets nationwide over the weekend. The demonstrations marked the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration.
Hamill and Fisher recently co-starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Fisher’s last time as Leia. Fisher passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60.