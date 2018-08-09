Dave Filoni Admits It’s ‘Challenging’ to Think of Other Other People Working on ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Characters

With Star Wars Rebels, producer Dave Filoni delivered audiences compelling new characters that have quickly become fan-favorite individuals in the galaxy far, far away, though the series’ conclusion may have ended the journey for some of those characters. Other characters, however, had their journeys left open-ended, potentially to be explored in future projects. If these characters were to be featured in another project, don’t expect Filoni to let go of them that easily.

“That would be hard. That would be, to be honest. That’d be really hard for me to do at this point, just because I’ve been a part of it for so long. Since, especially, Ahsoka’s beginning,” Filoni shared with ComicBook.com when asked if he could see other storytellers continue the adventures of Ahsoka and Sabine. “I can’t imagine not being involved in some way with what would happen to her. Or Sabine, for that matter.”

With both the original trilogy of films and the new installments being created by Disney, multiple different filmmakers have lent their visions to these characters and their journeys, though it would clearly be too difficult for Filoni to let go of these characters completely.

In one of the final scenes of Rebels, the series jumped ahead in time from before the events of A New Hope to after Return of the Jedi, with Ahsoka and Sabine setting out on a journey to locate Ezra Bridger. Star Wars Resistance debuts this fall, which takes place in the period between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, yet it’s unclear if Ahsoka or Sabine could appear.

“I didn’t want something that wrapped up too neatly for Rebels. I wanted this feeling of adventure continuing, and I thought who better to continue the adventure than these two women who were very compelling in both,” Filoni noted. “You know, it’s like a unification of Clone Wars and Rebels, really, taking those two characters further. I have a great deal of ideas on what they’ve been up to, and where they go. It’s really, I think, fantastic.”

Audiences will see Ahsoka again when Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns for a final season on Disney’s streaming service next year, but whether we’ll ever see the adventures of the Jedi and Sabine exploring the galaxy remains a mystery, even to the producer.

“I feel a responsibility to know and start to figure out what that story is because the fans seem really interested in it, as I’m interested in it,” the producer confessed. “Whether it actually ever happens, I don’t know yet, but I still think about it anyway. I think of all kinds stories, and some of them happen and find their way into a release, and some don’t.”

He added, “I think it’s important to know the story. Especially ’cause there are other creatives and other people to come along that will ask questions to me, the same as you. ‘Wow. Well, what happened there?’ And so I like to know, and I’m kind of protective of certain character groups. So I feel responsible to know, ‘Well, here’s what happened.’”

The final season of Star Wars Rebels is out now on Blu-ray. Star Wars Resistance debuts on Disney XD this fall.

