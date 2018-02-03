‘Star Wars Rebels’ Soundtrack Titles Possibly Confirm Character’s Death

After four fantastic seasons, Star Wars Rebels is coming to a close, with the potential to depict some dire fates for the members of the Ghost crew. Details about upcoming episodes might have hinted that not all of the characters survive, with details about the Season 4 soundtrack potentially revealing who doesn’t survive the end of the season.

***WARNING: Potential spoilers below for Star Wars Rebels***

According to Jedi Bibliotek, one of the composers for Star Wars Rebels‘ website released a series of track listings for the remaining episodes.

“Star Wars Rebels composer Kevin Kiner’s Web site has released some of the series’ soundtrack titles, at least some of which may relate to the final episodes of season four, which have not yet been aired,” the site reads. “Among them is also the track title ‘Kanan’s End Credits,’ which indicates the death of the Jedi. Already in the titles and contents of the episodes ‘Jedi Night’ and ‘DUME’ relatively clear indications of Kanan’s demise could be found.”

While the name of a song doesn’t necessarily reveal a character’s fate, one Reddit user seemingly uncovered details hidden within the MP3s that reveal the episodes that each track coincided with, which pointed towards “Kanan’s End Credits” appearing in an upcoming episode.

In the episode “DUME,” the synopsis reads, “Reeling from a devastating loss, the Ghost crew rallies together to find a new purpose and resolve.”

Kanan’s death would certainly be considered a devastating loss, as none of the series’ main characters have suffered anything fatal over the years.

Were this track title to reveal a character’s fate, it wouldn’t be the first time this type of error had accidentally occurred in the history of the saga.

In 1999, the soundtrack for The Phantom Menace debuted two weeks before the film hit theaters, with one track being named “Qui-Gon’s Noble End.” Much like “Kanan’s End Credits,” the title didn’t immediately state that a character died, but it was easy to deduce that accurate conclusion.

Fans are already bracing themselves for disappointment, as none of the series’ main characters have been confirmed to survive into the events of the original trilogy, with the exception of Hera.

Tune in to the return of Star Wars Rebels on Monday, February 19 at 9:00 PM ET on Disney XD.

