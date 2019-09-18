Star Wars: Did Rey Fly Boba Fett’s Ship?

When fans met Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we quickly learned how skilled she was as a pilot as she took the controls of the Millennium Falcon, but a new Star Wars comic might see the burgeoning Jedi pilot another iconic vessel. Focusing on Rey’s journey from D’Qar to Ahch-To in search of Luke Skywalker, a fateful run-in seen in Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Rey could confirm Rey briefly took the helm of Boba Fett‘s Slave I. The context of the narrative makes it entirely possible, yet the book avoids directly addressing the vessel’s ownership history, leaving us with more questions than answers.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Rey

Videos by ComicBook.com

After leaving D’Qar, Rey and Chewbacca run into some technical difficulties with the Millennium Falcon, forcing them to make an impromptu stop at a junker’s. Rey is allowed to investigate the area for the parts she needs, with the former scavenger finding a treasure trove of goodies, leading her to wonder how everything there could be in such good condition. When Rey is attacked by a monstrous creature, she realizes the junker has been luring in unsuspecting pilots, only for this beast to kill them and leave their ships behind.

Rey escapes certain death and hops in a nearby ship to head back to the Falcon, which looks almost identical to Boba Fett’s Slave I.

Fans will quickly recognize the ship, formerly owned by both Jango and Boba Fett, but with the Slave I not being a unique ship, it’s possible this vessel merely looks familiar without being the actual vehicle. The Slave I is a modified Firespray-class interceptor, so it’s possible that what we’re seeing is the base model of the ship, with the lighting conditions and colorations making it difficult to specifically identify this vehicle as the Slave I.

With Boba Fett having died in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and with The Force Awakens proving that even an iconic vessel like the Millennium Falcon could be owned by a variety of unexpected characters, it’s entirely possible that someone acquired the Slave I, as Fett didn’t need it anymore, with the new owner meeting their demise with the junker as Slave I became just another piece of the impressive collection.

Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Rey is on sale now.

Do you think this is the Slave I or just another ship? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!