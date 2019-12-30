IP Man 4 Is Crushing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Chinese Box Office

It looks like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has yet to find footing in China. The film made its opening the other week abroad with little success, and the Chinese box office has not eased up on the film. After all, the Skywalker Saga finale is being crushed by another release, and the Chinese franchise is plenty happy to roll in the cash which Kylo Ren will never see.

As reported by Variety, the box office turnout for The Rise of Skywalker has not been ideal in China. The country, which is one of entertainment’s major markets, gave a paltry $2 million to Star Wars in its second weekend. The movie made up than 3% of China’s theatrical screenings, and it isn’t expected to break out big overseas either.

In fact, the website Maoyan updated its estimated gross for The Rise of Skywalker the other day. Currently, it predicts the movie will earn about $19.7 million in China which will make it the franchise’s lowest-grossing movie yet in the market. Rogue One earned little more than $69 million before The Last Jedi slipped in with about $43 million in 2017.

And now? Well, it seems like Star Wars has yet to find its audiences in China. It is being beaten at the box office by Ip Man 4: The Finale, a film made in China starring Donnie Yen who did star in Rogue One. So far, the martial arts movie has earned $97.6 million which is five times the total of The Rise of Skywalker in China. It is just one of several Chinese films currently in theaters to outsell The Rise of Skywalker which further proves local projects are thriving overseas.

While China’s market might be narrowed on IP Man 4: The Finale, other countries have been glad to welcome The Rise of Skywalker. To date, the film has earned nearly $363 million internationally which brings its overall gross to nearly $725 million in its second weekend.

Are you surprised by this box office showdown? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now. You can also watch The Mandalorian on Disney+.